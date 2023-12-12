Alliancebernstein Announces Global Head Of Investments

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NASHVILLE,

Tenn., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment firm with $696 billion in assets under management, today announced that AB's Head of Equities Chris Hogbin will assume a newly created role of Global Head of Investments, effective January 1, 2024.

In his new role, Mr. Hogbin will be responsible for AB's public-market businesses-Equity, Fixed Income, Multi Asset and Hedge Fund Solutions, Investment Solutions and Sciences, along with the firm's Responsibility team. By the end of 2024, he will expand his mandate to include AB's Private Alternatives business.

Nelson Yu, a 26-year AB veteran with nearly 30 years of global equity markets investment experience, will succeed Mr. Hogbin as Head of Equities.

"AB's success depends on our ability to evolve, and we continually aim to ensure that we are well-positioned to meet our clients' needs and watch for opportunities to drive the firm forward and progress our top talent," said AB President and CEO Seth Bernstein. "The new position will help create a stronger investment organization for our clients."

Under his remit, Mr. Hogbin will seek to drive investment performance across asset classes by finding opportunities to develop, deploy and retain talent across the investment organization, fostering greater collaboration and sharing of best practices, leveraging a common infrastructure, and evaluating opportunities to invest in capabilities that deliver better outcomes for clients.

Mr. Hogbin is an 18-year AB veteran who brings extensive experience and a global perspective to this role. He joined the firm in 2005 as a senior analyst in the institutional research business before becoming Director of Research for Europe and Asia. In 2018, Chris

was named Chief Operating Officer of Equities as part of the firm's succession plan. In 2019, he was promoted to Co-Head of Equities, becoming Head of Equities in 2020.



"I am delighted to be taking on this new role," said Chris Hogbin. "At AB, we're fortunate to have seasoned teams, clear philosophies, and rigorous processes across our investment business units. I look forward to bringing these together and leading the team of incredibly experienced professionals. I am excited for what 2024 will hold."

