Author Brian D. Mosby Shares How To Navigate Life Choices With “Why Not Be Happy?”

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- It is often said that happiness is not a pursuit but a choice. In his transformative book,“Why Not Be Happy?” author Brian D. Mosby offers readers a profound exploration of the power of choice, the gift of free will, and the path to lasting joy. Born and raised in Gary, Indiana, Mosby draws on his unique background as the son of a police officer and an English teacher, baptized in a Pentecostal church after twelve years in Catholic schools and a graduate of Howard University in 1994.In a world dominated by convenience and promptitude,“Why Not Be Happy?” challenges readers to make choices that lead to genuine joy. With insights drawn from faith and personal experiences, Mosby guides readers through the perilous consequences of fear, conflict, and grudges, illuminating the path to renewal of the mind and a daily walk in the Spirit. The book doesn't push religion but encourages readers to confront their demons, embracing the principles that lead to true happiness.Mosby writes,“The epic search continues. People still chase happiness like a dog chases its tail. But happiness is not that elusive. In fact, true happiness comes from the inside... This book exposes popular misconceptions about what generates happiness. It also shows you how to conquer those negative giants in your life that are rooted in fear.”Brian D. Mosby, currently working for a local utility company specializing in turning waste into energy, is a messenger inspired by the Holy Spirit. His book, while not pushing religion, pushes readers to confront their demons and become more than conquerors.Inviting readers on a journey of choice, faith, and self-discovery, Brian D. Mosby's“Why Not Be Happy?” is available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

