Rebecca G. Blakeley Writes A Tale Of Tenacity In“Helen Gordon: The Woman Behind The Greensheet”

In the annals of entrepreneurial history, Helen Gordon's grit grows to a multimillion success story.

COOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- In“Helen Gordon: The Woman behind the Greensheet ,” author Rebecca G. Blakeley paints a vivid portrait of her mother, Helen Gordon-a remarkable woman who defied the odds and blazed a trail in the male-dominated business landscape of the 1970s. This inspiring tale of entrepreneurship, resilience, and family takes readers on a journey from the hardships of the Depression era to the pinnacle of success as a multimillionaire.Helen Gordon, an artist, musician, and visionary businesswoman, embarked on her entrepreneurial journey in the challenging seventies when women were largely absent from corporate corridors. Unfazed by societal norms, Helen's determination led her to establish The Greensheet, an advertising tabloid that swiftly grew from its humble beginnings on March 1, 1970, to become a household name in five Texas cities by 1978.Rebecca G. Blakeley, the author and Helen's daughter, brings an intimate perspective to the narrative, having worked alongside her mother for an astounding 29 years. The book captures Helen's unwavering commitment to success, showcasing her ability to overcome obstacles without relying ontraditional banking support.The narrative is enriched with Helen's own reflections on life, family, and the essence of happiness. Through poignant excerpts, readers gain insights into the values that fueled Helen's journey-from the significance of family to the nuanced role of material wealth.A success story of a woman who transcended societal limitations to carve her own path,“Helen Gordon: The Woman behind the Greensheet” is a must-read for anyone seeking inspiration from a true pioneer, available for purchase on Amazon and other major online bookstore retailers.About Writers' BrandingWriters' Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies and traditional publishing houses. Please visit for more information.

