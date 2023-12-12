Kenkoderm, A Pioneer In Steroid-Free Skincare Solutions, Marks Strategic Transition In Ownership Through Website Closers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Eric Jones, the visionary behind KenkodermTAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Kenkoderm , a skincare brand born out of a personal journey to address psoriasis without resorting to steroids or biologics, has announced a significant milestone with its recent sale. Developed by a husband-and-wife couple motivated to provide effective alternatives for psoriasis sufferers, Kenkoderm has become a beacon of hope for those seeking dermatological relief.WebsiteClosers , the world's largest Technology and Internet-focused Business Brokerage, recently backed the sale of Kenkoderm, making the transition smooth for both the buyer and the seller. Although the terms of the deal were not disclosed for confidentiality purposes, the owner confirmed that the company was sold within the asking price range.Kenkoderm has been a trailblazer in the skincare industry, offering high-quality, FDA-approved, over-the-counter products. The brand's commitment to providing steroid-free solutions has not only transformed the lives of its customers but has also earned it a remarkable reputation in the market. Kenkoderm primarily operates on Amazon, with a robust Direct-to-Consumer site and a recent expansion onto CVS.The acquisition, masterfully mediated by Gwen Sylvester on the sellside and Ryan Bennett on the buyside, both from Website Closers, signifies a strategic move for both the brand and the new owner. Kenkoderm's success is underscored by a repeat customer rate exceeding 60% and a substantial subscription base, with over 3,000 Subscribe & Save customers on Amazon.Eric Jones, the visionary behind Kenkoderm, expressed his thoughts on the business transition. He shared, "Kenkoderm has been a labor of love, rooted in our desire to provide effective and safe skincare alternatives. The decision to sell was not taken lightly, but it was crucial for the brand's continued growth. Working with Gwen Sylvester and Ryan Bennett from Website Closers has been instrumental in ensuring a seamless transition, and I am excited about the brand's future under new leadership."Gwen Sylvester, the broker from Website Closers handling the sellside, commented, "Kenkoderm represents a unique success story in the skincare industry. Eric's dedication to providing a steroid-free solution has resonated with consumers, leading to the brand's remarkable growth. The acquisition showcases the brand's value and potential for further expansion in the skincare market."Ryan Bennett, the buyside broker from Website Closers, emphasized the strategic importance of the acquisition. He stated, "Kenkoderm's focus on quality and its commitment to providing steroid-free alternatives set it apart in the skincare market. The acquisition opens up new avenues for growth and innovation, and we are confident in the brand's continued success under new ownership."This acquisition positions Kenkoderm for continued success, promising a bright future as it continues to provide skincare solutions that prioritize effectiveness and safety.Congratulations to all parties on this meaningful and successful transaction!Broker ContactGwen Sylvester...800-251-1559broker/gwen-sylvesterRyan Bennett...(816) 898-3331broker/ryan-bennett-2ABOUT WEBSITE CLOSERSAs the world's largest Full Service Tech & Internet Mergers & Acquisitions Brokerage, Website Closers is dedicated to providing M&A Services to a wide range of private companies from as small as $1 Million to as large as $1 Billion across the globe, including Technology, Software, Internet, eCommerce, Amazon, and other Digital companies.

