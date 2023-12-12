Marrakech Treasures Unveils New Website And Exclusive Collection

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Marrakech Treasures launches new site with exclusive, luxury Moroccan rugs, combining traditional artistry with modern aesthetics.

- Hamza Raji, co-founder of Marrakech TreasuresMONTREAL, QC, CANADA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Marrakech Treasures, the Montreal-based purveyor of authentic Moroccan and Berber rugs , is delighted to announce the launch of its new website. The online platform showcases a seamless shopping experience, featuring an Exclusive Collection that epitomizes the fusion of traditional Moroccan craftsmanship and contemporary design.Founded in 2022, Marrakech Treasures has quickly become a beacon of luxury and authenticity, specializing in a wide range of Moroccan and Berber rugs. The Exclusive Collection offers a curated selection of handmade Moroccan rugs. These unique pieces are meticulously designed by talented team, digitally crafted, and brought to life by skilled artisans using the highest quality wool."We are thrilled to present our new website, providing a virtual gateway to the heart of Moroccan craftsmanship. The Exclusive Collection, in particular, represents the epitome of luxury, with prices ranging from $1000 to $3000. Each rug tells a story, combining traditional artistry with contemporary aesthetics," says Hamza Raji, co-founder of Marrakech Treasures.In addition to the Exclusive Collection, Marrakech Treasures offers a diverse range of products, including runners, and vintage rugs. The product line extends beyond rugs to include exquisite poufs and pillows, allowing customers to infuse their spaces with the warmth and charm of Moroccan heritage.Marrakech Treasures collaborates with talented women artisans who play a vital role in the creation of these masterpieces. The artisans, many of whom are skilled weavers, contribute their expertise to the design and crafting process, ensuring the authenticity and quality of each rug.The commitment to fair trade is embedded in every aspect of Marrakech Treasures' operations. By supporting ethical practices, the company aims to make a positive impact on the lives of the artisans and their communities.To enhance the shopping experience, Marrakech Treasures ensures swift delivery within 3-10 days, bringing the beauty of Morocco directly to homes across North America."We take pride in offering a curated selection of products that cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether you're looking for a vintage rug, a stylish runner, or a unique piece from our Exclusive Collection, we make sure each product is a testament to our commitment to fair trade and artisanal excellence" adds Othmane Raji, co-founder of Marrakech Treasures.For more information, visitAbout Marrakech Treasures:Founded in 2022 and based in Montreal, Canada, Marrakech Treasures is a destination for authentic Moroccan and Berber rugs. The company is dedicated to preserving and showcasing the rich tapestry of Moroccan craftsmanship.

Hamza Raji

Marrakech Treasures

+1 438-396-5880

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram