Lightwork Therapy And Recovery Center Opens To Meet Growing Demand

L-R: Michael Concannon, Woburn Mayor- Elect of Woburn, Molly Hoopes and Jackie Lightner, LightWork Therapy and Recovery, Chris Kisiel, Woburn Chamber of Commerce, Stuart Koman, Walden Behavioral Care, Michael Mulrennan, Former Woburn School Committee and Fire Dept.

Women-only mental health and wellness treatment center hosts Open House, welcomes clients

- Jackie Lightner, Founder and Exec. Director, LightWork Therapy and RecoveryWOBURN , MASSCHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LightWork Therapy and Recovery , an innovative mental health treatment, wellness, and recovery center for women has officially opened its doors to clients. The center's launch was celebrated with an Open House to introduce the community to its new home at the Cummings' flagship property at TradeCenter 128 in Woburn, Massachusetts.Jackie Lightner, LICSW, MSW, Founder and Executive Director of LightWork Therapy and Recovery, has been counseling clients for more than a decade in a variety of settings. In 2021 she went into private practice as the need for personalized women-only mental health counseling and treatment increased during and post-pandemic. The new space will help meet that growing demand. According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services more than 1 in 5 women in the United States experienced a mental health condition in the past year, such as depression or anxiety.Lightner said,“The number of women seeking the benefits of mental health therapy grows each day. Mental health is just as important as physical health. When women are healthy, our communities, families and economies are healthy.”With the help of interior designer, Debbe Daley, LightWork Therapy and Recovery was designed and furnished with a client's experience and comfort in mind. LightWork Therapy and Recovery, goes beyond the traditional therapy session to include offerings such as, light and sound therapy, meditation, journaling tips, yoga and breathwork techniques. Conversation remains the cornerstone of care, but the team does not subscribe to a one size fits all model and explores mindful and collaborative therapies in both group and individual settings.Lightner added,“Creating a safe, inviting, and inclusive environment is key to a woman's treatment process. Our all-female team is ready to welcome clients and break down the barriers to mental wellness.”The recent Open House was attended by community, business, education, and healthcare leaders, including members of the Woburn Chamber of Commerce and Woburn Mayor-elect Mike Concannon. Jackie and team noted that they not only want to foster wellness inside this new space but are looking at ways to provide wellness and education opportunities in community settings.The 3600 sq. foot space officially opened in mid-October after receiving state and local licensing approvals. Services are provided by appointment only.###

