Sri Lanka Introduces Hotline For Cybercrime Victims

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Xinhua

Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has introduced a hotline for victims of cybercrime to lodge complaints, a state minister said on Tuesday.

State Minister of Technology Kanaka Herath told parliament that victims can submit complaints by dialing 101.

Herath said that the government will again present to parliament the Online Safety Bill, which will tackle online crime.

The state minister also said they are taking steps to boost digitization through legislation and better cooperation with the private sector.

Sri Lanka has its national center for cyber security to create a resilient and trusted cyber security ecosystem that will enable Sri Lankan citizens, businesses and government to realize the benefit of digitalization.