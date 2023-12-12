Qatar Stock Exchange Index Rises At Start Of Trading

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The general index of Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) rose 4.01 points, or 0.04%, at the beginning of trading on Tuesday, to reach the level of 9,740 points compared to yesterday's closing.

The positive performance of QSE general index was supported by a rise in Telecoms by 0.93%; Industrials by 0.46%; and Transportation by 0.34%. However, the index saw a decline in Banks and Financial Services by 0.26%; Insurance by 0.21%; Real Estate by 0.19%; and Consumer Goods and Services by 0.14%.

At 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 2,052 transactions worth QR 57.047 million, distributed to 20.382 million shares.