World's Top City Destinations In 2023 Revealed

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The top city destinations this year have been unveiled by Euromonitor International in its Top 100 City Destinations Index 2023.

Paris ranks first as the world's top city destination, in a list that was derived from the comparison of 55 different metrics across six key pillars including economic and business performance, tourism performance, tourism infrastructure, tourism policy and attractiveness, health and safety, and sustainability.

According to senior manager at Euromonitor International, Nadejda Popova, Paris has topped the Tourism Performance pillar for its balanced performance in domestic and incoming tourism. The French capital has bagged the accolade for three years in a row.

Dubai in the United Arab Emirates has ranked second in the list.

The rest of the destinations in the Top 20 ranking, starting from the third place include Madrid in Spain (3rd), Tokyo in Japan (4th), Amsterdam in The Netherlands (5th), Berlin in Germany (6th), Rome in Italy (7th), New York in the United States (8th), Barcelona in Spain (9th), London in the United Kingdom (10th), Singapore (11th), Munich in Germany (12th), Milan in Italy (13th), Seoul in South Korea (14th), Dublin in Ireland (15th), Osaka in Japan (16th), Hong Kong (17th), Vienna in Austria (18th), Los Angeles in the United States (19th), and Lisbon in Portugal (20th).

European destinations reigned supreme in the list with 12 cities included in the top 20, and 63 cities in the entire list.