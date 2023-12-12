Sheikh Joaan Honors Graduates Of Advanced Diploma In Sports Institution Management

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Olympic Academy, on Tuesday honored the graduates of the Advanced Diploma in Sports Institution and Olympic Management for the 2022 and 2023 cohorts.

The graduation ceremony, which was held at the Lusail Hall at the headquarters of the Qatar Olympic Committee, was attended by HE Mohamed bin Youssef Al Mannai, First Vice President of the Qatar Olympic Committee, HE Jassim bin Rashid Al Buainain, Secretary-General of the Qatar Olympic Committee and Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Qatar Olympic Academy, in addition to Qatar Olympic Committee leadership.

On the sidelines of the graduation ceremony, HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani also launched the new website of the Qatar Olympic Academy with a new look and identity.

The Advanced Diploma in Sports Institution and Olympic Management program is one of the most important annual programs of the Qatar Olympic Academy. It was first launched in 2008 when the Qatar Olympic Committee, represented by the Qatar Olympic Academy, launched it to be among the first twenty Olympic committees in the world and the first Gulf and Arab Olympic committee to implement this program, which has exceeded 500 graduates since its inception, from inside and outside Qatar