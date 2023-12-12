               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

South Africa Bowl Against India In Second T20


12/12/2023 2:53:04 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gqeberha: South Africa won the toss and sent India in to bat in the second Twenty20 international at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rain had fallen overnight and during the day and there was the possibility of further showers.

"The pitch has been under cover for most of the day and there is still rain around, so it is better to chase," said South African captain Aiden Markram.

"We are happy to bat first," said Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Both teams are missing several key players, who are being rested ahead of a Test series at the end of the tour.

"There is an opportunity for everyone," said Yadav about prospects for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

The first match in the three-game series was rained off without a ball bowled in Durban on Sunday.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee,

Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj,

Mukesh Kumar

Umpires: Allahudien Palekar, Lubabalo Gcuma (both RSA)

TV umpire: Stephen Harris (RSA)

Match referee: Chris Board (ENG)

MENAFN12122023000063011010ID1107582878

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search