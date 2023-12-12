South Africa Bowl Against India In Second T20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gqeberha: South Africa won the toss and sent India in to bat in the second Twenty20 international at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Tuesday.

Rain had fallen overnight and during the day and there was the possibility of further showers.

"The pitch has been under cover for most of the day and there is still rain around, so it is better to chase," said South African captain Aiden Markram.

"We are happy to bat first," said Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Both teams are missing several key players, who are being rested ahead of a Test series at the end of the tour.

"There is an opportunity for everyone," said Yadav about prospects for the T20 World Cup in the West Indies and United States in June.

The first match in the three-game series was rained off without a ball bowled in Durban on Sunday.

Teams:

South Africa: Aiden Markram (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wkt), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee,

Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi

India: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wkt), Ravindra Jadeja, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj,

Mukesh Kumar

Umpires: Allahudien Palekar, Lubabalo Gcuma (both RSA)

TV umpire: Stephen Harris (RSA)

Match referee: Chris Board (ENG)