Minister Stresses Qatar's Crucial Role In Dialogue And Peacemaking

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi stressed that the State of Qatar plays a crucial role in the field of dialogue and peacemaking, noting its advocacy of dialogue and diplomacy through its roles as a mediator in many conflicts.

In concluding the events of the Doha Forum in its 21st edition, held under the slogan "Building a Shared Futures", yesterday, December 11, 2023, the Minister said that Qatar firmly believes that violence is not a solution to any problem, and that military interventions have never been an acceptable option, noting that Qatar is working sincerely to provide humanitarian assistance and support mediation, and that its efforts are tangible to alleviate suffering and achieve durable solutions.

The Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs considered that this year's edition of the Forum was characterized by a rich debate and a shared commitment to form a more resilient and cooperative community on the future of the Middle East and the world. He said: "At this pivotal moment, the Middle East stands at a turning point and crossroads due to the growing challenges facing the region; beginning with the aggression against Gaza to the challenges of governance, artificial intelligence, strategic decisions and economic problems. This confirms that we are at a crucial moment that requires unity and cooperation in taking action.

His Excellency called for joint and multilateral leadership to guide the region towards stability and sustainability, stressing that the world's increasing interdependence underscores that shared responsibility is not just an option, but a duty; it is imperative in dealing with climate change issues and geopolitical rivalries. This in turn requires the need for international cooperation.

His Excellency explained that the Doha Forum provided a platform for establishing and developing diplomatic dialogue, working collectively for sustainable goals, adding that: "We must transform actionable ideas from this Forum into actions and cooperation to overcome challenges and develop creative solutions that bring more peace and stability to the region. The power of this moment lies in our ability to transform knowledge into decisive action.

In conclusion, His Excellency Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al-Khalifi, Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, noted the importance of implementing concrete measures to encourage partnerships, promote inclusive economies and meet economic challenges, stating that: "We must seize this opportunity to bring about positive change and shape a future that reflects our shared vision.”