Tarsheed Smart EV Charging Platform Launched In Doha

Doha, Qatar: Qatar launched smart electric vehicle charging platform in a ceremony held in Doha on Tuesday, December 12, 2023.

His Excellency Eng. Essa bin Hilal Al-Kuwari, the President of Kahramaa, stressed the importance of the smart electric vehicle charging platform and expressed pride at the joint efforts and effective cooperation with the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, which contributed to this outstanding achievement.



He commended the pivotal role played by the platform in supporting digital transformation and enhancing the sector's sustainability, stressing that the move represented a paradigm shift that contributed to the promotion of a culture of sustainability in society.

This platform will contribute efficiently to monitoring the operation and also improve exceptional experience for customers and contribute to their advancement to higher levels.

During the application's launch, there was a wonderful opportunity for attendees to come and test drive the EV and learn more about the efficiency and performance of electric vehicles. An area has also been designated to familiarize attendees with the platform and learn how to use the application. Customers of EV owners and electric charging stations were also offered the application loading service, allowing them to interact with a team willing to provide answers to all inquiries, thus creating an atmosphere of direct communication during this pioneering event.

The platform is a significant step towards the future of digital transformation, aiming to enable a smart EV charging solution and encourage its use by individuals and companies. The platform also seeks to streamline the experience of charging EV, which will allow customers and charging service providers to monitor charging operations and electric charging stations in the country, thereby promoting a sustainable environment and a new digital lifestyle.

During the development of the platform, the team benefited from the advanced capacities of TASMU platform, designed specifically to promote smart technology solutions in various sectors, allowing them to integrate high-quality technologies with high efficiency. These include, for example, identity management, GIS services, notification packages, dashboard services, and data reporting. This integration has contributed to creating an efficient and user-friendly application that meets the growing needs of Qatar's electric vehicle users.

The platform also plays an essential role in developing smart, sustainable solutions that help create a more environmentally friendly world. The platform provides an optimal charging experience that reduces CO2 emissions and fuel consumption, as each single electric vehicle charge saves approximately 7 tons of emissions compared to a conventional vehicle.

The platform delivers a unique experience for customers by offering services that make it easier for them to locate charging stations. Customers can profit from the charging services compatible with their vehicle type by enrolling in the application and submitting personal and vehicle data. Users can then browse for the nearest station to their area and view its full information. It also allows them to track the charging process. The app also allows secure and simple electronic payment, which will be activated later. It also includes additional services such as support services, reporting problems, as well as mobile notification feature that will keep the user informed of all developments. This platform also enables Kahramaa, as a project owner, to monitor the electric stations, thereby improving the quality of services provided.

This initiative was jointly launched by National Programme for Conversation and Energy Efficiency 'Tarsheed' of Kahramaa and 'Tasmu' Smart Qatar Programme of the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology.