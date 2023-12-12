Amir Receives Call From President Of Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Joko Widodo.
During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.
MENAFN12122023000063011010ID1107582874
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.