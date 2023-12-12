Amir Receives Call From President Of Indonesia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from President of the Republic of Indonesia HE Joko Widodo.

During the call, they discussed bilateral relations between the two countries and ways to support and develop them, in addition to the latest regional and international developments of common interest, especially developments in the situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip.