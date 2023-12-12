Qatar Red Crescent Launches Medical Convoy To Treat Eye Diseases In Mauritania

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Red Crescent Society (QRCS) has launched a medical convoy to treat eye diseases in Mauritania, in cooperation with the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) and the National Blindness Control Program of Mauritania's Ministry of Health (MOH).

In a statement on Tuesday, QRCS said that Hamad Bin Khalifa Hospital in Boutilimit, operated by QRCS and funded by Education Above All (EAA), is deploying medical and surgical teams to diagnose patients with eye diseases and perform cataract surgeries for six months.

QRCS, Sidra launch Little Hearts medical convoy in Mauritania

Read Also

QRCS indicated that the project's plan involves three phases that cover 11 poor areas in Mauritania to conduct 2,000 surgical operations and 6,000 medical examinations for the people of poor and isolated areas that lack health care services in seven states in Mauritania.

The Hamad bin Khalifa Hospital in Boutilimit, southwestern Mauritania, was established in 2007 under the supervision and support of the EAA. It pursues the strategic goal of providing high-quality health care at affordable prices for the poor, to avoid the need to travel for treatment in Nouakchott or abroad.