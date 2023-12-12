Minister Of State For Energy Affairs Meets Several Arab Counterparts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Energy Affairs HE Eng. Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi met separately with Minister of Oil and Gas in the Government of National Unity of Libya HE Mohamed Aoun, Minister of Oil and Environment of the Kingdom of Bahrain HE Dr. Mohammed bin Mubarak bin Daina, Minister of Energy and Mining in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria HE Mohamed Arkab, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan HE Dr. Saleh Al Kharabsheh, and Minister of Energy and Water of Lebanon HE Dr. Walid Fayad, on the sideline of the 12th Arab Energy Conference, organized by the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries (OAPEC).

The meetings discussed bilateral relations and ways to develop them. They also discussed energy cooperation and topics of common concern.