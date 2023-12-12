German Cruise Ship Aidaprima Docks At Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Doha Port received today, December 12, the cruise ship 'AIDAprima' carrying 3,298 tourists and a crew of 1,010 on its first voyage during the 2023/24 cruise season.

Operated by AIDA Cruises and sailing under the flag of Italy, AIDAprima measures 300 metres long and 37.6 metres wide.

With 18 passenger decks and 1,643 staterooms, AIDAprima has a capacity of more than 3,300 passengers, making it one of the largest ships in the AIDA Cruises' fleet.

According to Mwani Qatar, a total of 81 cruise arrivals are anticipated at Old Doha Port during this season, featuring eight ships making their maiden call to Qatar.



The roster of notable cruise ships for this season, which is expected to run until April 25, 2024 includes:

. AIDAprima

. MSC Virtuosa

. Costa Toscana

. Norwegian Dawn

. MS Riviera

. Silver Moon

. MS Hamburg

. Seabourn Encore

. Queen Mary 2

. Artania

Last year's cruise season saw the country receive 253,191 cruise visitors from December 2022 to March 2023, a significant increase of 151% compared to the previous season. Qatar received a total of 54 calls during the 2022/23 cruise season, both transit and turnaround, which marks a 59% uptake from last year.

The new passenger terminal at Doha Port accommodates up to 12,000 people a day. Its strategic location is an advantage as it brings visitors closer to some of the country's popular attractions.