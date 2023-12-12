Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Outsourced Software Testing Market 2024-2028

Data security and privacy concerns hamper market growth. They pose a

detrimental impact on the global outsourced software testing market due to

the rising awareness and emphasis on protecting sensitive data, which leads to

increasingly stringent requirements for software testing, especially for companies that outsource these services. The widely publicized incidents involving large corporations have heightened the fear of potential data breaches through third-party vendors. This will result in

companies reconsidering their outsourcing strategies.

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read a FREE Sample PDF Report Now

The outsourced software testing market is segmented by Product (Outsourced embedded software testing and Outsourced standalone software testing), End-user (BFSI, Telecom and Media, Retail, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).





The

outsourced embedded software testing segment will be significant during the forecast period. This

is integral to a broad range of devices and systems. This also helps in

serving critical functions in industries such as automotive, healthcare, consumer electronics, aerospace, and industrial automation. The need for rigorous testing to ensure reliability, safety, and performance becomes increasingly vital as a result of the factor that

the complexity and connectivity of embedded systems continue to grow. North America will contribute 40% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

View a Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the outsourced software testing market:

Accenture Plc, Amdocs Ltd., Assystem S.A., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, CGI Inc., Cigniti Technologies Ltd., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Hexaware Technologies Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Larsen and Toubro Ltd., QASource, Sutherland Global Services Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Tech Mahindra Ltd., Thinksoft Global Services Inc., Wipro Ltd.

Related Reports:

The software consulting market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.04% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 207.63 billion.

The simulation and analysis software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 14.22% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 9,680.14 million.