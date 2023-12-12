Shareholder Alert: Ademi LLP Investigates Whether Evofem Biosciences, Inc. Has Obtained A Fair Price In Its Transaction With Aditxt

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) MILWAUKEE, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ademi LLP is investigating Evofem (OTCQB: EVFM ) for possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law in its transaction with Aditxt.

Click here to learn how to join the or call Guri Ademi toll-free at 866-264-3995.

There is no cost or obligation to you.

In the transaction, the holders of Evofem's common stock will exchange their shares for an aggregate of 610,000 shares of Aditxt common stock. In addition, Aditxt has agreed to issue up to an aggregate of 89,126 shares of preferred stock to the holders of Evofem's currently outstanding unsecured notes, purchase rights, certain warrants, and preferred stock. The transaction agreement unreasonably limits competing transactions for Evofem by imposing a significant penalty if Evofem accepts a competing bid. Evofem insiders will receive substantial benefits as part of change of control arrangements.

We are investigating the conduct of Evofem's board of directors, and whether they are fulfilling their fiduciary duties to all shareholders.

If you own Evofem common stock and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Guri Ademi either at [email protected] or toll-free: 866-264-3995, or .













We specialize in shareholder litigation involving buyouts, mergers, and individual shareholder rights throughout the country. For more information, please feel free to call us. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts

Ademi LLP

































Guri Ademi

Toll Free: (866) 264-3995

Fax: (414) 482-8001

SOURCE Ademi LLP