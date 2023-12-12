(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size is expected to grow by

USD 5.41 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will

progress at a

CAGR of

10.03% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is segmented based on Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, and E-commerce pharmacy), Drug Class (Cholinesterase inhibitors, N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonists, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 39% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing awareness of the disease and its strong prevalence of Alzheimer's disease drive regional market growth during the forecast period. The prevalence of the disease has been increasing at a significant rate in developed countries in North America.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market 2024-2028

Company Profile:

AB Science SA, AbbVie Inc., AgeneBio Inc., Biogen Inc., Cipla Ltd., Curasia Medilab, Denali Therapeutics Inc., Eisai Co. Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Grifols SA, H Lundbeck AS, Johnson and Johnson, Lifecare Neuro Products Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Psycogen Captab, Solco Healthcare, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

AB Science SA: The company offers Alzheimer's disease therapeutics such as Masitinib.

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market: Segmentation Analysis

By distribution channel, the market growth in the

hospital pharmacy segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the rapid growth in the number of hospitals in developing countries such as India and the rise in government initiatives to develop healthcare infrastructure.

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2018

to 2022"

Alzheimer's Disease Therapeutics Market: Driver & Trend:

Driver



Availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers

Increasing awareness of Alzheimer's disease Strong pipeline coupled with approval of therapeutics

The availability, research, and development of novel biomarkers drive market growth. The prevalence of Alzheimer's disease has increased globally, thus,

developing new therapies to treat patients with Alzheimer's disease has become critically important.

Increasing funding for therapeutic discovery

is an emerging market trend.

What are the key data covered in this Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market report?



CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the

Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about

upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the Alzheimer's disease therapeutics across

North America,

Europe,

Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of Alzheimer's disease therapeutics market vendors.

