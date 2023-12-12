NFM Lending Named A Baltimore Top Workplace For 12Th Straight Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) This achievement is a reflection of our collective efforts, and we remain committed to maintaining a workplace that empowers and inspires every member of our NFM family.

Linthicum, MD, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NFM Lending is proud to announce it was named a Top Workplace by The Baltimore Sun. NFM Lending has received this honor for twelve consecutive years. The publication held the Top Workplaces awards ceremony on December 7, 2023, at the Grand Lodge of Maryland in Hunt Valley, MD.

Out of 155 Baltimore-area businesses, NFM Lending ranked #10 for companies with 150-399 employees. Each year, the Baltimore Sun distributes a survey to employees of Baltimore area workplaces. The survey analyzes job satisfaction and engagement of employees along with the values and organizational health of the company.

"We are immensely honored to be recognized as a 'Top Workplace' by the Baltimore Sun,” said NFM President and Chief Operating Officer Bob Tyson.“This accolade is a testament to the exceptional dedication and talent of our incredible team at the NFM Family of Lenders. Our success is a direct result of the hard work and commitment of each employee, who consistently contributes to our vibrant and positive workplace culture. We take great pride in fostering an environment where innovation, collaboration, and excellence thrive. This achievement is a reflection of our collective efforts, and we remain committed to maintaining a workplace that empowers and inspires every member of our NFM family."

NFM Lending prides itself on its exceptional culture. The company fills the employees' work environment with encouragement and teamwork, building a positive workplace that rewards commitment and performance. Management encourages employees to voice their questions and concerns, which are addressed promptly and appropriately. In addition, managers often surprise staff members for their birthdays, and the company holds contests, holiday celebrations, and other initiatives to encourage collaboration and show employees their appreciation.

NFM Lending is consistently recognized for its exceptional company culture. These awards include Top Workplace USA by Top Workplaces and Energage , Top Mortgage Employer by National Mortgage Professional Magazine ; Top Workplace by the Washington Post ; and 'Best Mortgage Companies to Work For' by National Mortgage News . NFM Lending is proud of these accomplishments and its team's work to make it a Top Workplace.

About NFM Lending

NFM Lending is a mortgage lending company currently licensed in 49 states and Washington, D.C. The company was founded in Baltimore, Maryland in 1998. NFM Lending and its family of companies includes Main Street Home Loans, BluPrint Home Loans, Elevate Home Loans, and Element Home Loans. They attribute their success in the mortgage industry to their steadfast commitment to customers and the community. For more information about NFM Lending, visit , like our Facebook page, or follow us on Instagram.

Media Contact:

Gene DiPaula

888-233-0092