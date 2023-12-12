DLE Network Grows In Influence As An Exclusive Real Estate Global Network

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Expansion of platform empowers agents to redirect potential clients away from online competitors

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- DLE Network , a pioneering platform, today announced the expansion of its powerful and exclusive real estate network. Designated Local Expert (DLE) Network provides realtors with an exclusive way to empower agents with unique, geographic,“surrogate identities and agent-centric virtual offices.” This is a bespoke approach that serves business growth and the creation of wealth with desirable prime listings and clients.The goal of the network, which is present in the United States and Canada, is to capture significant market share in the cities of global common law countries, with United States properties as the main focus. According to a spokesperson,“We provide selected brokers and agents a surrogate identity for business branding that is truly unique and easy to remember. Buyers, and more importantly sellers, want to work with a realtor who they perceive as a local expert backed by a global company's connections and resources.”DLE easily identifies preferred members as the“go-to choice” for homeowners looking for the best real estate agency for them. The spokesperson continued,“The combination of any global brokerage network and a DLE selected realtor will be a local market share dominator when the two assets are fully integrated into a marketing program that fully leverages both. Our trademarked enterprise-only platform selects one broker or agent for approved cities. The DLE Network explains how to leverage and integrate your existing real estate business to redirect market share from online competitors such as Zillow and other local agents.”Brand names offered by DLE are the property of Mr. Cali, LLC, an affiliate of DLE. To date, the DLE Network is constantly growing and includes more than ten thousand designated members. Mr. Cali has established an extensive portfolio of trademark-protected surrogate identities to be used by DLE members for their personal business branding.For more information about Mr. Cali visit

