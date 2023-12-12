Delray Beach Nonprofit Roots And Wings Raises Over $50,000 At Sold Out Inaugural Event

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Roots and Wings

“Wisdom, Wizards & Wine” Event

Ted Hoskinson and Marta Batmasian

“Wisdom, Wizards & Wine” Event was Held Dec. 5th at Boca Raton Museum of Art

- Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Roots and Wings , a Delray Beach based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced today that their Inaugural“Wisdom, Wizards & Wine” event raised over $50,000. The sold out event was held at the Boca Raton Museum of Art on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 and featured a unique "Wisdom Hunt" scavenger hunt answering questions using the museum's new "Smoke and Mirrors" Exhibit.“I want to sincerely thank all those who helped make this event possible, including Aidalyn Magsayo, Hazeda Magsayo, Sherry Zepatos, Marcia Mithun, Joycelyn Patrick, Mary Stern, and Don Uselmann” said Ted Hoskinson, Founder of Roots and Wings.“And to all the sponsors who helped us raise funds through their support, those who donated auction items, and all those who came out to support the event.”Guests were greeted with a special“smokin' cocktail” created especially for the event. Each guest had the opportunity to vote on 13 one-of-a-kind centerpieces created by this year's Project Uplift schools. The night also included a wine class by Jim Morgan, Regional Manager of Wagner Family of Wines, and a unique buffet dinner was served by Potions in Motion Catering while Roving Magician Dr. Magic performed tableside for guests. Former Palm Beach County Mayor Robert Weinroth conducted the evening's auction.“To Palm Beach County School Superintendent Mike Burke, Chief of Staff Jamie Wyatt and Erica Whitfield from the Palm Beach County School Board, who all took time from their busy schedules to come and support our Project UpLift literacy program efforts, your support and partnership is greatly appreciated,” added Hoskinson.Roots and Wings' Project UpLift is an after-school tutoring program for public elementary school students in Title One schools. The program works primarily with students in grades one through three, focused on helping them reach literacy proficiency by the end of the third grade. Selected students are taught for three hours weekly in groups of ten or fewer based on their reading difficulties. Reading fundamentals starting with phonics are taught by their school's teachers, and lesson plans are specially created to focus on making reading fun through these fundamentals. The program, now in thirteen schools working with over 1,000 students, has also expanded to also serve students in grades four and five.About Roots and WingsRoots and Wings is a Delray Beach based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of education in the extended South Florida community by supporting students who most need help in learning to read and providing encouragement for the teachers who are working hard each day to influence and inspire children to learn. Learn more at .

Melissa Perlman

BlueIvy Communications

+1 561-310-9921

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn