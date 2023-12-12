AJC Accounting Services Rebrands To Campo Financial Group And Adds Finance Veteran Jenee Campo As EVP

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MANALAPAN, NJ, 07726, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- AJC Accounting Services, a full-service accounting and tax firm for individuals and businesses, announced today it has rebranded to Campo Financial Group, expanded its business accounting and consulting capabilities, and hired finance veteran Jenee Campo as Executive Vice President. In her new role, Jenee Campo, who most recently served as Vice President of Finance at Cogentrix Energy Power Management, an industry-leading power generation organization that delivers strategic management services for power plant operations, will oversee Client Advisory Services, including cash flow forecasting, budgeting, technology implementation, industry benchmarking, business valuations, and tax planning.In her tenure with Cogentrix, which is owned by The Carlyle Group, a multinational private equity, alternative asset management and financial services company with nearly $400 billion of assets under management, Jenee held various roles of increasing influence and responsibility. As Vice President of Finance, she led the Treasury and Finance teams as well as assisted Carlyle in their M&A efforts. In her role, Jenee managed 12 portfolios that were comprised of assets located all over the country; built relationships with almost every major bank on the credit and treasury side; and created and implemented efficient policies related to credit, financial, compliance and management reporting.“I'm thrilled to announce the addition of Jenee, who brings over a decade of experience in commercial operations and risk management to accounting, treasury, and finance,” said Albert J. Campo, CPA and President of Campo Financial Group.“As we continue grow and remain committed to delivering the best-in-class service our clients, Jenee will add immense value to all of our clients to meet their growing needs.”Prior to Cogentrix, Jenee worked at Deloitte & Touché, as a Senior Auditor, where she analyzed and evaluated design and implementation, as well as operating effectiveness of internal controls, offering recommendations for weaknesses noted. Jenee holds an MBA and a BA from Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey, with a concentration in Accounting.“Our corporate clients often turn to their accountant for solutions to issues like compensating employees, assessing the impact of cash flow on loan requests, and even navigating accounting software. Despite the proliferation of technology that yields increased data and often advanced insights, clients rely on our expertise to interpret and apply this information in a manner that aligns with their business objectives. I'm excited to join Campo Financial Group and bring this experience to its growing client roster.”AJC Accounting Services was founded in 2014 by Albert, who formerly worked at EisnerAmper as a Tax Senior and prior thereto Deloitte Tax LLP where he worked his way from Audit Staff to Audit Senior then to Tax Senior. AJC Accounting Services was founded as an accounting practice for high net worth individuals and small business owners. Now transformed into Campo Financial Group, Albert is thrilled to offer an expansion of services provided by his partner and wife, Jenee. At its core, Campo Financial Group is a family business with corporate abilities.

