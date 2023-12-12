PATRICIA DALY-LIPE PUBLISHES A BOOK THAT WILL SPARK THE KID IN EVERYONE

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Myth, Magic, and Metaphor: A Journey into the Heart of Creativity

Patricia Daly-Lipe writes about her heart's desire to inspire and celebrate the joy of creativity.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / --“Myth, Magic, and Metaphor: A Journey Into The Heart of Creativity” by Patricia Daly-Lipe shares her writing igniting history, art, literature, philosophy, mathematics, and music, and it is more than just a book-it's a call for everyone to feel like a kid again.Daly-Lipe doesn't give answers in this amazing literary read. Instead, she builds a story to make everyone think, inspire, and celebrate the joy of constantly discovering new things. The book's main idea is to remember the wonders one felt as kids by taking the time to listen and see, not just hear and look. She encourages her readers to live life to the fullest, using the heart as the most powerful tool and words as the most magical means. This book is a must-have for anyone who wants to unlock their creative potential because it has a unique view of creation beyond normal limits.Patricia Daly-Lipe is the author of eleven books and lives in Florida with her husband, three dogs and two horses, all rescues. She has won several awards for her writing, including the San Diego Book Awards Association winner in 2002, the Woman of Achievement Award winner in 2004, Top Author of the Decade by IAOTP in 2021, and Preferred Professional Author of the Year 2022.Know more about the wonders of“Myth, Magic, and Metaphor: A Journey Into The Heart of Creativity” by purchasing it on her website at or on Amazon in all formats, like Kindle, Hardcover, and Paperback.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

