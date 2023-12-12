CLAUDETTE CLAUDIA INGLIS DEDICATES HER BOOK TO PEOPLE WHO STRUGGLE WITH THEIR LIVES

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

God's Grace, Not My Disgrace

Claudette "Claudia" Inglis shares her journey in life experiencing hardships and the importance of courage over fear.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- When the world often hushes the stories of pain, abuse, and triumph, Claudette "Claudia" Inglis is one of the courageous people who breaks the silence about life's struggles with her memoir, "God's Grace, Not My Disgrace." This narrative tells the author's journey through hardship, medical challenges, and the spiritual awakening that led her to embrace God's grace as the ultimate source of healing.As a seasoned nurse with twenty-nine years of experience, Inglis brings a unique perspective to her storytelling.Trained in the heart of London, England, and now an American citizen, she reflects on a lifetime dedicated to caring for others while struggling with her own physical, mental, and spiritual battles.“God's Grace, Not My Disgrace,” is truly a transformative power of faith in the face of adversity. She shares her revelation: "He looked beyond my faults and saw my needs. God's grace, not my disgrace." These words, whispered to her by the Holy Spirit, became the foundation for a journey of self-discovery, liberation, and an unwavering belief in the redemptive power of God's love."We have to speak up and be bold, for the only fear should be of GOD, not man," Inglis shares. The author calls for a collective voice to echo against the walls of shame and secrecy, reminding readers that God's acceptance knows no bounds. "God accepts us with all our imperfections; he accepts us as his children and will restore us."“God's Grace, Not My Disgrace” is available in multiple formats, including Kindle and Paperback, through digital bookstores worldwide, including Amazon.Olympus Story House is an emerging digital marketing firm based in Reseda, California that focuses on offering high-quality work at a reasonable price. Our talented staff collaborates with clients to establish a stronger brand and help them get the recognition they deserve. We have the ultimate goal of providing our authors with services that would fit a wide range of marketing budgets, offer reliable feedback and proper guidance in their projects, and present quality service. With our team of passionate marketing and publishing experts, we strive to bring our client's projects to their best potential.

