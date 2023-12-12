Editorial Beyond The Numbers: New Jersey's Resolute Fight To End The Opioid Crisis

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Millburn, NJ, Dec. 12, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Angelo M. Valente, Executive Director of the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey, draws on his extensive experience in substance use prevention to address a critical public safety issue: the alarming rise in nighttime pedestrian fatalities linked to impaired driving.

The latest report from the N.J. Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner, revealing a slight decrease in drug overdose deaths, provides a cautiously optimistic outlook in our ongoing struggle against the opioid epidemic. However, the continued prevalence of fentanyl, which makes every instance of drug misuse potentially lethal, is a sobering reminder of the challenges we face in New Jersey and the country.

The harsh truth is that the epidemic continues to claim far too many lives. Every statistic reflects a human story, a family broken, and a community disrupted. These losses serve as a poignant reminder of the urgency and significance of the work of so many in the prevention and treatment community.

We've seen an alarming number of fentanyl-related incidents in our state, showing the troublesome extent to which this potent synthetic opioid has infiltrated the drug market. The current stabilization of overdose deaths, while promising, is not a cue for complacency but rather a motivation to further understand and build upon the effective strategies we've implemented.

New Jersey was the first state to pass the Opioid Patients' Right to Know Law, a model now followed by 19 other states. This law requires that patients have a conversation with their providers so they can learn about the addictive qualities of opioids and what alternatives are available. This is a crucial step in our broader battle against drug misuse. However, additional measures are necessary both in New Jersey and nationally. This includes prescribing opioid alternatives to address acute pain and requiring that 100% of the money that is coming into states from the opioid settlements directly benefit the people who have been impacted. This includes prevention programs so more people will not take the path of dependency and addiction.

Prevention needs to be the cornerstone of our efforts. The Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is steadfast in its mission to educate the public, especially the youth, about the severe risks of drug experimentation and misuse in an era dominated by lethal substances such as fentanyl.

A holistic approach is essential to tackle this crisis effectively. We need to address the underlying causes of addiction, including mental health issues and socioeconomic challenges, and ensure vital support systems for recovery. This effort requires collaboration across government leaders, healthcare, law enforcement, education, and community organizations.

As we look to 2024, we recognize our progress. Still, we are keenly aware that our ultimate goal transcends mere reduction in numbers. We want to completely eradicate this epidemic to ensure that no family in New Jersey or elsewhere experiences the agony of losing a loved one to drug misuse. This calls for decisive action, teamwork, and steadfast resolve. We are committed to this cause and will not cease our efforts until we achieve it. Let this be our united call to action, a concerted effort to forge a drug-free future.

###

Best known for its statewide substance use prevention advertising campaign, the Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey is a private not-for-profit coalition of professionals from the communications, corporate and government communities whose collective mission is to reduce demand for illicit drugs in New Jersey through media communication. To date, more than $200 million in broadcast time and print space has been donated to the Partnership's New Jersey campaign, making it the largest public service advertising campaign in New Jersey's history. Since its inception, the Partnership has garnered 226 advertising and public relations awards from national, regional and statewide media organizations.

CONTACT: Lisa Batitto Partnership for a Drug-Free New Jersey ...