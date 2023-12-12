Petwellclinic Opens Third NJ Location

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PetWellClinic recently opened its Paramus, New Jersey, location.

Ground-Breaking Pet Care at Paramus, Green Brook, Union

- Joshua Kovacs, CEO at OakscalePARAMUS, N.J., USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- PetWellClinic , which provides affordable, walk-in pet care so pet owners can afford to take care of their entire family on their schedule, announced today the opening of its third location in New Jersey.The new location, situated at 23 North Farview Avenue, Suite 10 in Paramus, New Jersey, is PetWellClinic's 27th location nationwide with another 145 units under development. The company also has two more locations in Union and Green Brook.“Since 2010, PetWellClinic has made pet wellness and health care more accessible so pet owners can afford to take care of their entire family,” said Joshua Kovacs, who is chief executive officer of Oakscale Franchise Development in Jersey City, New Jersey - the franchise sales organization behind the explosive growth of PetWellClinic over the past few years.“PetWellClinic creates a new space in the marketplace for pet primary care on demand and on a budget. The walk-in format allows pet owners to have their loved ones seen on their schedule--not someone else's. The proactive, compassionate wellness approach supports pet comfort and longevity."Each PetWellClinic location provides preventative care such as exams and vaccinations, treatment for minor illnesses, management of chronic conditions, and laboratory testing for cats and dogs. Pet owners can also purchase wellness packages that include additional tests and treatments as well as a physical exam. The client-focused concept also lets customers check-in for services online in order to minimize any in-store wait times.Situated just off the highly trafficked Route 17, the new clinic shares a parking lot with several other service-oriented businesses, including the Paramus Puppy Spa. The renovated space it now occupies includes 2 exam rooms, an updated entry area, a refaced exterior and an expanded window area that draws in more natural light and provides greater visibility to passersby.Jeanine Camporine, Vice President of Operations for all three locations, is currently seeking full- or part-time veterinarians, veterinary assistants, and others who enjoy working with people and their pets. She says the new location is ideal for commuting employees and customers alike.“This space was too good to pass up,” says Camporine.“We have been eager to expand into Bergen County after our enthusiastic reception in Union Township and Green Brook Township. Route 17 is like the metropolis of shopping and provides so much access. Also, there is a great need here for walk-in wellness and veterinary care for pets. We want to serve as many pets as we can.”The Paramus location represents the third site owned by Westside Franchise Brands, an investment company owned by Metric Collective , a vertically integrated business that develops and invests in franchisors and connects them with potential franchisees. Metric Collective's CEO is Rob Huntington, whose family created the Huntington Learning Center franchise chain. The company also owns FranchiseHelp, a web portal providing general information on franchising and a search database of available opportunities; FranFunnel, a text messaging platform for outreach to prospective franchisees; Westside Franchise Brands, a multi-brand franchise company; and Oakscale, the U.S. franchise development arm for PetWellClinic as well as several other franchise brands.Steve Nave, a serial entrepreneur and former head of Walmart's eCommerce division, is a partner in the New Jersey PetWellClinic locations. The company plans to open 20-30 locations in the Garden State.PetWellClinic Franchise OpportunityPetWellClinic is a long-term solution for the long-time pet owner problem of lack of accessibility and affordability in pet care. The walk-in, low-cost model is growing quickly across the United States with 27 locations in operation and another 145 locations under development. PetWellClinic specializes in walk-in visits and wellness treatments, which call for a smaller footprint (600-1,200 square feet) and smaller capital requirements and yield great unit economics. No hospital stays, surgery or radiology–no sad puppies or kittens–just happy franchisees! For more information about PetWellClinic franchise opportunities, please visit or contact Ryan Durishin at ....###About PetWellClinicPetWellClinic provides walk-in pet wellness and health care so pet owners can afford to take care of their entire family on their schedule. Franchise owners deliver a ground-breaking proactive, compassionate wellness approach when care is needed most, making pet care accessible to all. With more than 165 units in operation or under development, the company already has 500+ 5-Star reviews from grateful pet owners. For more information about PetWellClinic franchises, visit our site.

Kenneth Hitchner

Metric Collective

+1 732-754-3751

email us here