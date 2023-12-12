Jordan Condemns Israel's Decision To Confiscate Palestinian Lands In East Jerusalem

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, December 12 (Petra) -- The Foreign Ministry Tuesday condemned Israel's decision to confiscate Palestinian lands in the Silwan area in occupied East Jerusalem to build a cable car that would run through Silwan to the Old City of Jerusalem.The Foreign Ministry stated that the Israeli decision is an "unacceptable and condemnable action that represents a grave violation of international law and the resolutions of UNESCO."The Ministry's spokesperson, Sufyan Qudah, said the confiscation of Palestinian lands, their displacement from their homes and Israeli attempts to change the status and character of occupied East Jerusalem are a "blatant violation and a grave violation of international law and international legitimacy resolutions."Qudah invoked UN Security Council Resolution No. 2334, calling on the international community to take immediate action to stop the Israeli "unilateral and illegal" measures.He added that Israeli measures aimed at changing the character of the Old City of Jerusalem and its walls and changing its legal status are "null and void and represent a flagrant violation of the Hague Convention for the Protection of Cultural Property in the Event of Armed Conflict of 1954."He also said confiscating the Silwan lands violated the Hague Convention Concerning the Protection of the World Cultural and Natural Heritage of 1972 and resolutions relevant to the United Nations and UNESCO.