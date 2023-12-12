Stunning Drone Light Shows At Expo Doha Until Dec 20

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Expo 2023 Doha The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The night sky at Expo 2023 Doha was transformed into a vibrant canvas of light this evening, December 12, as various images significant to Qatari culture were illuminated.

People of all ages witnessed the spectacular drone show which started with visuals of a moving dhow and a flying falcon. Other images that took the audience on a journey to Qatar history include the Fanar mosque, Sidra tree, whale shark, Doha skyline, and '2023'.

The drone light shows at the Cultural Zone is open to the public until December 20, 2023 with two shows at 7:30 pm and 9:30 pm.

Visit the Expo 2023 Doha and participate in fun activities while waiting for the drone show. Tomorrow, December 13, at 5 pm, the Cultural Zone will host 'Green Fashion Night'- a sustainable fashion show, workshop, and exhibition.