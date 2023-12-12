PUMA Brings Two Geniuses Together: Magnus Carlsen And Pep Guardiola

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Global sports company PUMA, together with Manchester City Football Club and Chess, launches an exclusive talk between two geniuses: Pep Guardiola from the football world and Magnus Carlsen from the chess world. PUMA's ambassadors discussed unforgettable moments from their careers, elaborated on strategies and tactics in both sports, and shared some tips and tricks with fans. “I have loved football since I was little. I played it every day. I did not come home from school; I just stayed at the school to play football. Then I came home to play chess. It turned out that I was better at chess, so I continued to do that”, said Magnus Carlsen, Five-time World Chess Champion. Pep and Magnus analyzed specific goals and moves, emphasizing the importance of patience, strategy, and adapting to the opponent's actions. Guardiola highlights the significance of controlling the middle in both football and chess, while Carlsen draws similarities between attacking on one side and creating advantages. They also discuss the role of instinct and unpredictability in achieving success. The conversation delves into the mental aspects of high-pressure situations, emphasizing the need for calmness and adaptability. Both share insights from their respective fields, showcasing the strategic thinking and mastery required in football and chess.“I think the way you have to take defenders away with the attack depends on the movement of the opponent. You must pay attention to what the opponent does in every single movement and react to that. Magnus has two hours to make the next movement. We have a second to react or take a decision”, explained Pep. The conversation concludes with reflections on extended matches, with Carlsen recalling a 7.5-hour chess game and Guardiola expressing admiration for such dedication and focus. Watch the full interview on PUMA YouTube channel: . It is also available on Man City YouTube .

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories.

Manchester City FC was initially founded in 1880 as St Mark's West Gorton and officially became Manchester City FC in 1894.

Ranked as the Most Valuable Football Club Brand in the world by Brand Finance, Manchester City FC is currently developing a best-in-class fan experience and year-round entertainment and leisure destination at the Etihad Campus.

Chess is the world's leading online chess platform, founded in 2005, dedicated to growing the game of chess and helping chess players around the world enjoy the game.

