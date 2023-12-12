Swisscom Deploys Netcracker Network Domain Orchestration For IP Transport Automation

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Netcracker Technology announced today that its long-standing customer Swisscom has deployed Netcracker's Network Domain Orchestration (NDO) solution to modernize the IT landscape of the operator's new terabit IP transport aggregation network (TITAN). This initiative is part of a large-scale OSS transformation program at Swisscom to create a more flexible, future-proof and automated modern digital architecture with lower operational costs.

Netcracker NDO provides a unifying automation solution incorporating real-time and federated inventory for end-to-end visibility and a single source of truth. It also provides efficient network planning and design that speeds up network rollouts and a DevOps-based design studio to rapidly onboard new devices using vendor-agnostic resource modelling. The solution enables highly automated processes, from device onboarding to rollout planning, physical and logical discovery and reconciliation, and works with any mix of transport network vendors. The cloud-native solution allows Swisscom to share TITAN inventory data in real-time – using open APIs – with multiple external systems using state-of-the-art communication techniques.

The deployment of NDO will give Swisscom the ability to go to market more quickly, reduce costs for network rollout, development and operations and improve the autonomy of its teams.

“We have worked very closely with Netcracker over the years and value our partnership, which has led to business success in different areas,” said Bram Van der Zwet, Lead Architect, Networks & Infrastructure at Swisscom.“The automation of our new IP transport network is a major undertaking that will result in a number of improvements across the network and IT, and we are happy to have Netcracker alongside us once again.”

“Swisscom is one of the most innovative operators in Europe, and we are very proud of the confidence they have placed in us to be part of their new IP transport network,” said Benedetto Spaziani, GM at Netcracker.“With our NDO solution, we look forward to helping Swisscom deliver positive outcomes for the business as it continues to revolutionize the market.”

