Armis Named Leader In Three Q4 2023 Quadrant SPARK Matrixtm Reports

Armis , the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, today announced that it has been named a leader by analyst group Quadrant Knowledge Solutions in three 2023 SPARK MatrixTM reports for Q4 2023. The reports: SPARK MatrixTM: Vulnerability Management, Q4 2023 , SPARK MatrixTM: Operational Technology (OT) Security, Q4 2023 , and SPARK MatrixTM: Connected Medical Device Security Solutions, Q4 2023 , place three Armis CentrixTM solutions as a Technology Leader with significant customer impact in the areas of Vulnerability Management, Operational Technology Security and Connected Medical Device Security.

“Our Leader position in these three reports is a testament to our commitment to innovation and customer success, and helping organizations see, protect and manage their entire attack surface in real-time,” said Dana Gilboa, Chief Product Officer of Armis.“We are extremely proud that Armis is positioned as a Leader on both the Technology Leader axis and the Customer Impact axis for all three reports. We also want to extend a sincere thank you to the Armis customers who took the time to provide feedback on Armis to Quadrant Knowledge Solutions.”

The SPARK MatrixTM reports analyzed three of Armis' four core solutions: Vulnerability Management , OT/IoT Security , and Medical Device Security , which are all built on Armis CentrixTM , the Armis cyber exposure management platform. Powered by the Armis AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine , Armis CentrixTM is a seamless, frictionless, cloud-based platform that proactively identifies all cyber asset risks, remediates vulnerabilities, blocks threats and protects the entire attack surface.

SPARK MatrixTM reports analyze the vendor landscape of a technology category and vendor product capabilities. Vendors are evaluated according to their product offerings, market share and customer satisfaction to help CIOs and CISOs make informed technology decisions.

When evaluating why Armis is a technology leader in each of these three core areas, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions shared in its reports:



Vulnerability Management - “Armis CentrixTM for Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation bridges critical coverage gaps unattended by Vulnerability assessment tools with aggregation of details such as ownership and location to create full visibility of the attack surface. Armis CentrixTM for Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation provides holistic visibility into the user's overall risk and attack surface. The platform also provides the business context of business-critical assets based on their roles. Armis CentrixTM Asset Vulnerability Prioritization and Remediation helps the organization reduce its attack surface by analyzing attributes of devices and overlaying threat intel as a part of the analysis.”

Operational Technology Security -“Armis CentrixTM for OT/IoT security enables organizations to see and secure OT/IOT networks and physical assets, ensure uptime, and build an effective & comprehensive security strategy. It is powered by Armis' AI-driven Asset Intelligence Engine and oversees, secures, protects, and manages a wide range of assets in real-time. The cloud-based platform proactively mitigates all cyber asset risks, remediates vulnerabilities, blocks threats, and protects the entire attack surface. Armis for OT/IoT security provides deep visibility to all OT assets as well as to the OT/ICS networks and environment. It allows companies to manage the OT/IT convergence, bridge the IT / OT gap and protect OT networks, monitor connectivity, and track behavior.” Connected Medical Device Security -“Armis CentrixTM for Medical Device Security offers features like real-time complete visibility into medical device inventory, information regarding device usage for increasing utilization efficiency, medical device risk assessment based on vulnerabilities, identifying Protected Health Information (PHI) breaches, identifying and remediating threats, and automating security of medical devices. The product is also equipped with an Asset Intelligence Engine with over 20 million device profiles, and the AI-powered Armis Standard Query.”

SPARK MatrixTM: Vulnerability Management, Q4 2023

SPARK MatrixTM: Operational Technology Security, Q4 2023 SPARK MatrixTM: Connected Medical Device Security, Q4 2023

About Armis

Armis, the asset intelligence cybersecurity company, protects the entire attack surface and manages the organization's cyber risk exposure in real time. In a rapidly evolving, perimeter-less world Armis ensures that organizations continuously see, protect and manage all critical assets. Armis secures Fortune 100, 200 and 500 companies as well as national governments, state and local entities to help keep critical infrastructure, economies and society stay safe and secure 24/7. Armis is a privately held company headquartered in California.

