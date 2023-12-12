Exagrid Recognized In The Gartner® Market Guide For Enterprise Backup Storage Appliances

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- ExaGrid ®, the industry's only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that it has been named as a Representative Vendor in the November 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Enterprise Backup Storage Appliances .

Organizations can use a Market Guide to understand how the status of an emerging market aligns with future plans. In addition, since Gartner has published over 100 Market Guide research notes, IT and strategic leaders can gain a broad view of many markets, including mature and smaller markets, in an easy-to-read format.

Key points from the Market Guide for Enterprise Backup Storage Appliances1 report:

Enterprise backup storage appliances refer to storage appliances that are optimized for the primary purpose of storing backup data.

An increasing number of enterprises favor enterprise backup storage appliances over internal storage or general-purpose external storage for backups because of the former's ease of use.

Target backup storage appliances may be optimized to work in sync with backup applications to achieve immutability, high storage efficiency, security and high-speed ingest and restore.

“We are honored to be recognized in this Market Guide, which includes vendors in the enterprise backup storage appliance market and helps inform organizations when it is beneficial to use backup storage appliances rather than other types of storage,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO of ExaGrid.

“ExaGrid's mission is to solve the issues that organizations face when it comes to backup and our Tiered Backup Storage delivers, offering fast backup ingest and restore performance, comprehensive security features, a non-network-facing tier (tiered air gap) with delayed deletes and immutable data objects for ransomware recovery, a scale-out architecture for a fixed-length backup window as data grows, advanced integration with the leading backup applications, and industry-leading customer support,” said Andrews.

1 Gartner,“Market Guide for Enterprise Backup Storage Appliances,” November 16, 2023, Chandra Mukhyala.

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid's Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The Repository Tier offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid's scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

