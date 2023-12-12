Advice For Swiss Families Moving Abroad

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Deutsch (de) Auswandern mit Kindern – was gilt es zu beachten? (original)



It is important to properly prepare your children well ahead of the move and in a way that is suitable for their age. Make sure you involve them in the process, take their concerns seriously and always keep their expectations realistic.

Going on holiday to your new country of residence ahead of the move can be very helpful. It gives your children the chance to get a feel for their new surroundings and maybe even for their school. You can also read books about their new home country with them or look at photographs. The most important thing is to involve them in the planning and not to present them with a fait accompli.

Education

First of all, find out about the legal situation: how is the educational system structured in the country? Is it similar to the Swiss system? Is kindergarten and/or school attendance compulsory?

The next step is to decide whether you want to send your children to a local or an international school. If you opt for a local school, you will have to choose between a private and a public school. The quality of the school can be a very important factor when moving abroad.