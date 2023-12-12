UN Event Marks 75 Years Of Human Rights Declaration

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) عربي (ar) الرئيس السويسري: حماية المدنيين في غزّة "غير مضمونة"



Berset was speaking at the opening of a meeting at the United Nations in Geneva to mark the 75th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Even though progress has been made in combating impunity for serious violations, the situation is“regressing”, said Berset, in the presence of several heads of state. These rights“are still insufficiently implemented and too systematically violated in many countries”, he said.