IMMOFINANZ AG: Change on the Supervisory Board

12.12.2023 / 11:14 CET/CEST

Gayatri Narayan has informed IMMOFINANZ AG that she will resign from the Supervisory Board as of 31

December 2023 for personal reasons.

“On behalf of the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board, I would like to thank Gayatri Narayan for her contribution and her diligent work on the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board“, commented Miroslava Greštiaková, Chairwoman of the IMMOFINANZ Supervisory Board .

On IMMOFINANZ IMMOFINANZ is a commercial real estate group whose activities are focused on the office and retail segments of eight core markets in Europe: Austria, Germany, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and the Adriatic region. The core business covers the management and development of properties, whereby IMMOFINANZ relies on its established real estate brands – STOP SHOP (retail), VIVO! (retail) and myhive (office) – and also on complementary products and portfolios that include S IMMO. IMMOFINANZ increased its investment in S IMMO to 50% plus one share at the end of 2022 and now consolidates this company in full. IMMOFINANZ Group holds roughly 500 properties with a combined value of approximately EUR

7.8

billion. IMMOFINANZ is listed on the stock exchanges in Vienna (leading ATX index) and Warsaw. Further information under:

