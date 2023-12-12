Successful launch for E/D/E shop system SHOPcloud360 powered by Intershop

EQS-News: Intershop Communications AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Efficient test phase completed

Three pilot distributors to go live shortly Artificial intelligence at the heart of the joint roadmap Jena / Wuppertal, Germany, December 12, 2023 – Einkaufsbüro Deutscher Eisenhändler (E/D/E), Europe's leading purchasing and marketing association for the production connection trade (PVH), offers its distributors an additional service element in e-commerce and e-business based on the Intershop Commerce Platform with SHOPcloud360 . By establishing this new economic solution, E/D/E is shaping the opportunities in e-commerce and strengthening its distributors and their market performance and efficiency. E/D/E is therefore differentiating its range of services to meet the requirements of its distributors and developing it further by creating a scalable network solution. The aim is to establish SHOPcloud360 as the best shop solution in the small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) PVH sector and to position it as the most powerful offering in e-commerce. Joachim Hiemeyer, Managing Director at E/D/E, comments:“With SHOPcloud360, we have created a solution together with Intershop that, in combination with our in-depth E/D/E industry knowledge, fits perfectly into the world of PVH and further strengthens the potential of buying group logic”. The first distributor shops went live with selected end customers back in September. One of the first distributors to implement a minimum viable product (MVP) was Ullner und Ullner GmbH . The test phase was very efficient and valuable insights were gained, so that nothing stands in the way of a go-live at the beginning of next year. “E-commerce is an additional important pillar for us as a distributor and a holistic customer approach is becoming increasingly important. SHOPcloud360 offers the perfect solution to meet the requirements of both commercial and private customers on a single platform. Together with Intershop and E/D/E, we have created a product that is a perfect fit for PVH,” reports Markus Austenfeld, Managing Director responsible for the project at Ullner und Ullner. In addition to Ullner and Ullner, R. Pöppel GmbH & Co. KG and HEES + PETERS GmbH will be two more pilot distributors to go live with their online shops. Maximilian Goede, Head of e-commerce at HEES & PETERS:“Intershop can handle the different requirements of medium-sized companies. For example, the Integration Hub is a cool standard interface that any distributor can dock onto. You can feel that everyone involved wants more power in e-commerce for PVH and that they complement each other well.” One focus of the E/D/E and Intershop roadmap is on innovative AI topics. For example, SPARQUE for search and recommendations will be integrated at the beginning of next year and the virtual assistant“Intershop Copilot” will be further developed. Markus Klahn, CEO at Intershop, comments:“We are delighted to have a strong partner at our side in E/D/E. Together, we have succeeded in creating a powerful shop system and, not least thanks to the strong focus on artificial intelligence, we will be setting completely new standards on the path to digital transformation in the near future.”

About E/D/E: E/D/E (Einkaufsbüro Deutscher Eisenhändler GmbH) is Europe's leading purchasing and marketing association with around 960 affiliated SME trading companies in the field of industrial B2B business and some 230 further retailers. These companies trade in tools, machinery and factory equipment, building fittings, building components, sanitation and heating, steel, fastening systems, welding technology, safety engineering, industrial engineering and PPE products. The majority of these member companies mainly supply commercial customers from industry, skilled crafts and trades and local authorities. The E/D/E Group also includes the subsidiaries ETRIS Bank GmbH, Toolineo GmbH & Co. KG, EDE International AG, ESH Euro Stahl-Handel GmbH & Co. KG, e + h Services AG, ZEDEV Einkauf und Service AG, eDC Haustechnik-Daten GmbH & Co.

KG, DELCREDIT España S.A., DELCREDIT France S.A.S., PVH FUTURE LAB GmbH and EURO-DIY GmbH & Co. KG.

About Intershop Communications AG: Intershop (founded in Germany 1992; Prime Standard: ISHA) enables the world's leading manufacturers and wholesalers to digitalize, transform, and boost their businesses. Our e-commerce platform and cloud-based technology give B2B companies the power to establish and expand their digital presence, improve customer experience, and increase online revenue. With over 30 years' experience and a global presence, we help our 300+ clients turn products into profits, customers into business partners, and transactions into lasting relationships. Intershop is built to boost your business. Learn more at /en.

