CANCOM SE: Supervisory Board of the CANCOM Group reorganized

Klaus Weinmann was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at today's meeting.



Dr. Lothar Koniarski will leave the Board at his own request on 31 December 2023 after many years of service. Dr. Ilias Läber is to be appointed as a member of the Supervisory Board in the near future. Munich, Germany, 12 December 2023 – At its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE reorganised the responsibilities on the Board. Klaus Weinmann, who was appointed to the Supervisory Board by court order on 25 October 2023, was elected Chairman of the Supervisory Board at today's meeting. The previous Chairman, Mr. Stefan Kober, remains on the Supervisory Board as Deputy Chairman. In this role, he replaces Dr. Lothar Koniarski, who will step down at his own request on 31 December 2023. The Supervisory Board also intends to have Dr. Ilias Läber, Chief Executive Officer at Spectrum Value Management, appointed by the court as the sixth member of the Supervisory Board in the near future until the 2024 Annual General Meeting.

Former Executive Board member Klaus Weinmann becomes Chairman of the Supervisory Board As one of the founders of CANCOM in 1992, Klaus Weinmann played a key role in shaping the company's development. During his time as CEO until 30 September 2018, the CANCOM Group grew dynamically, also thanks to a successful M&A strategy, to become one of the largest IT service providers and managed service providers in the DACH region. Important milestones, such as CANCOM's IPO in 1999, also occurred during his time on the Executive Board. As a long-standing expert in the industry, he brings experience in the markets of the future that are important for the CANCOM Group and has an excellent network. He strengthens the expertise of the Supervisory Board, particularly in the areas of corporate management, market and industry knowledge and M&A.

The Executive Board and Supervisory Board would like to thank Dr. Koniarski in particular for his trustworthy and constructive work on the Supervisory Board of CANCOM SE over the past ten years. In addition, the Supervisory Board and the Executive Board wish the new Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Klaus Weinmann, a good start and thank Stefan Kober for his work as Chairman of the Supervisory Board.

