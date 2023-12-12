India Crafting A Comprehensive Document On AI Strategy: IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 12 (KNN) The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit will witness India's focus on achieving a unanimous“declaration document” on its approach to harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI) opportunities and mitigating associated potential risks, said Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Electronics and IT, on Monday.

The three-day summit is scheduled to take place from December 12 to December 14, fostering multi-stakeholder discussions on this advancing technological landscape, according to an official release.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the summit, which will witness the participation of delegations from 24 GPAI member countries, GPAI's multi-stakeholder experts group, global AI experts, multilateral organisations, and other relevant stakeholders.

Vaishnaw noted that there is a global convergence of perspectives on AI, with widespread acknowledgement and awareness of both its risks and transformative capabilities.

While some nations may prefer to opt for hard regulations, he said, India's approach has been one of balancing innovation and regulation, and GPAI will focus on a global approach to AI.

“India, which has always championed democratisation of technology for masses, will moot use of AI for sustainable agriculture as well as DPI (digital public infrastructure like UPI, Aadhaar and ONDC)-like collaborative structure for harnessing the power of artificial intelligence,” Vaishnaw said.

Speaking to reporters, Vaishnaw underscored India's global standing in the domain of technology solutions and artificial intelligence, and how major countries strive to collaborate with India for co-creation and technology development.

"International forums typically strive to come up with document or policy direction which then becomes the way people start thinking," Vaishnaw said, citing examples like Delhi Declaration at the G20 Summit.

Other attractions in the summit include Research Symposium, Al Gamechangers Award and India Al Expo.

The summit is expected to witness participation of 50-plus GPAl experts and more than 150 speakers from across the countries.

"Further, top Al gamechangers from across the world will participate in different events, including Intel, Reliance Jio, Google, Meta, AWS, Yotta, Netweb, Paytm, Microsoft, Mastercard, NIC, STPI, Immerse, Jio Haptik, Bhashini, etc," the release said.

Besides, students who are winners under YUVA Al initiative and start-ups will also be showcasing their Al models and solutions, the release added.

(KNN Bureau)