Over 29 Cr Workers Secure Eshram Cards Through Portal Registration

New Delhi, Dec 12 (KNN) The Ministry of Labour and Employment has issued eShram cards to over 29.20 crore unorganised workers registered on the eShram portal, informed Union MoS Labour and Employment, Rameshwar Teli, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

He highlighted the registration numbers and widespread participation in the initiative, as of December 4, 2023.

The portal allows workers to register across 400 occupations in 30 broad sectors, creating a comprehensive national database.

Launched on August 26, 2021, the primary objective of the eShram portal is to establish a database for unorganised workers, facilitating the delivery of Social Security and welfare schemes to this vital workforce.

Key features include Aadhaar-seeded registration, capturing family details of migrant workers, and sharing construction workers' data with states/UTs for Building and other Construction Workers (BoCW) board registration.

The portal is seamlessly integrated with the National Career Service (NCS) and Pradhan Mantri Shram-yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM), offering job opportunities and pension schemes, respectively.

Moreover, eShram provides avenues for skill enhancement and apprenticeships by integrating with the Skill India Digital portal.

