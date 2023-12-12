Govt Notifies 80 Industry-Specific Discharge Standards To Curb Chemical Waste In Rivers

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Dec 12 (KNN) The Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) has notified industry-specific discharge standards, Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union MoS Environment, Forest and Climate Change said on Monday.

Enforced on approximately 80 industrial sectors, these standards are aimed at reducing industrial pollution, particularly from industries and dyeing units located near these water bodies, he informed in a written reply in the Lok Sabha.

Additionally, the minister highlighted that the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued directives to enhance monitoring mechanisms, urging the installation of Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems (OCEMS) across various categories of highly polluting industries, Grossly Polluted Industries (GPIs), common hazardous waste facilities, and more.

This proactive approach includes automatic SMS alerts in case of violations, ensuring prompt corrective measures.

Under the Environment Protection Act, 1986, the State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs)/Pollution Control Committees (PCCs) play a crucial role in monitoring and enforcing compliance with these standards, issuing consents and authorizations to industries within their respective states.

(KNN Bureau)