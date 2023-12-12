Tiruppur Exporters' Association Trained 5,510 New Workers Under SAMARTH Scheme

(MENAFN- KNN India) Tiruppur, Dec 12 (KNN) Over the past one year the Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) is actively running the training programs under SAMARTH scheme and has trained 5,510 new workers so far and have received skill development.

The Tiruppur Exporters' Association (TEA) had received an allocation for skill development of 8500 workers a few years back under SAMARTH scheme, said a press release.

These trainings are being conducted in 115 centers and the second phase payment for the training institutes was distributed on Monday by TEA.

The cheques were presented at a function held at Padmashri Dr. A. Sakthivel Auditorium. This amount of Rs. 82,50,000

was given to the Owners/Trustees of various training Institutes all over Tamil Nadu.

During the function R. Sakthivel, Chairman of Skill Development and SAMARTH Scheme Committee, Tirupur Exporters' Association delivered the welcome address.

K.M. Subramanian, President of Tirupur Exporters' Association explained about the merits of the Samarth project and congratulated all the beneficiaries of the Samarth project and thanked all the stakeholders who coordinated to implement the project.

He also highlighted the possibilities that the project could be implemented better by receiving more allocations from the central government.

R. Gopalakrishnan, Treasurer of Tirupur Exporters Association highlighted the good and safe working conditions of the factories with hostel facilities.

Dr. A. Sakthivel, Honorary Chairman appreciated the activities of the Samarth program and appreciated the committee of the association and its members, the officers in the administration and the owners of the training institutes who were implementing the program all over Tamil Nadu.

He promised that efforts will be made to get more allocations for the training and thereby bring more workers to the Tiruppur

factories.

He assured that he would talk to the Ministry of Textiles and get more allocations to the Tiruppur Exporters' Association through different Skill Development Councils.

(KNN Bureau)