Eastern Assam Chamber Opens Office In Dibrugarh Announces Slew Of Initiatives To Drive Economic Growth In Northeast

(MENAFN- KNN India) Dibrugarh, Dec 12 (KNN) The

Eastern Assam Chamber of Commerce and Industry

(EACCI) on Sunday announced a series of initiatives to drive

economic growth

and prosperity in the northeast.

EACCI, the region's oldest chamber, inaugurated its new office in Dibrugarh on December 10. The inauguration of the EACCI's new office took place at the DDA Commercial Building complex on AT Road.

During the inaugural ceremony, the chamber reaffirmed its commitment to advocate the rights and concerns of the state's business community.

EACCI president Ashok Dhanuka, general secretary Subir Kejriwal and other office bearers were present on the occasion. Saikat Patra, chairman of the Dibrugarh Municipal Board (DMB) and Ashim Hazarika, chairman of the Dibrugarh Development Authority (DDA) were also present.

Since its establishment in 1934, the EACCI with its head office in Dibrugarh has been diligently serving the needs and concerns of the state's business community.

(KNN Bureau)