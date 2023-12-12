IIM-Vizag Partners With SIDBI To Offer Courses On Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) Visakhapatnam, Dec 12 (KNN) The Indian Institute of Management, Visakhapatnam, (IIMV) is collaborating with Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) to launch specialised courses on entrepreneurship, reported TOI.

The primary objective of the IIMV-SIDBI joint initiative is to drive entrepreneurs to establish new businesses with innovative ideas.

As part of the collaboration, IIM Visakhapatnam will offer a customised and specialised PG Certificate course, the Skill to Enterprise Model (STEM) programme in Entrepreneurship, to individuals aspiring to become entrepreneurs.

Speaking to TOI after the MoU signing programme on Monday, SIDBI chief general manager Subhransu Acharya said that ultimate objective of the initiative is to convert the enterprise education into flourishing enterprises.

“India is aspiring to become a powerhouse driving global growth by 2047. A thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem will prove fundamental to propel India's economy. The SIDBI and IIMV joint initiative has been designed in this direction to create actual enterprises rather than limiting it to classroom education,” he said.

The SIDBI chief general manager added that the programme will have an academic training phase and incubation and mentoring phase to offer the participants practical skills-idea validation, prototype formation, company registration, pitch presentation before investors, etc.

“This is to help the participants hit the ground running soon after completion of the programme. While IIMV will offer its academic, research, and entrepreneurial ecosystem to the participants, SIDBI will entirely fund the project for the ultimate societal and national cause,” he added.

IIM Vizag director Prof M Chandrasekhar said that this is the first such joint initiative taken up by the IIMV in association with a development financial institution.

“The programme offers everything, including knowledge and funding support, mentoring, and guidance. The initiative is like two public institutions working for public good joining their forces together. We have our objectives very clear – to see more enterprises germinate, grow, take wings, and contribute to the nation. We will offer whatever it takes for the entrepreneurs to grow in this direction,” Chandrasekhar told TOI.

This joint initiative will be led by Sushil Kumar, a faculty in entrepreneurship area at IIMV.

