Labfinder Expands Radiology Services In California With The Addition Of Visalia Imaging

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Visalia Imaging provides more access to radiology testing with LabFinder platform

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- LabFinder , an online scheduling platform for laboratory and radiology appointments, recently added Visalia Imaging to its list of radiology providers. Visalia Imaging is an independent, multi-modality imaging facility providing prompt, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging to its patients in California.LabFinder's Founder Dr. Robert Segal says,“We are thrilled to have Visalia Imaging join our platform to expand access to radiology services in California. Their focus on quality care and advanced technology supports our mission to give our patients access to the top testing in a location near them. With early detection from high-tech imaging machines like the ones provided at Visalia Imaging, our patients will get a step closer to making informed medical decisions.”Visalia Imaging is located at 1700 South Court Street, Suites A & C, Visalia, CA 93277. They offer a variety of exams including:- MRI- Mammogram- CT Scan- Coronary Calcium ScoreErika Botterill, BS, RT, Chief Administrative Director, says "We are pleased to join LabFinder's platform so we can expand our reach and enable patients to feel more control of their healthcare decisions. Partnering with LabFinder aligns with our overall goal of optimizing the patient experience and producing the best possible diagnostic imaging capability.”About: LabFinder is a consumer-facing platform that transforms the patient experience through seamless lab & radiology testing, guiding patients to conveniently located testing centers, handling appointment bookings, offering telehealth services, and allowing patients to review their test results all in one place. LabFinder supports patients through their care journey from booking to billing-reducing expenses, hurdles, and frustrations.About Visalia Imaging: Visalia Imaging is an independent, multi-modality imaging facility providing prompt, state-of-the-art diagnostic imaging to its patients in California. Their goal is to be the preferred imaging choice in their community.

Maggie Townsend

LabFinder

+1 770-855-3413

email us here