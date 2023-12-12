Mycatholicwill Affirms Commitment To Upholding Traditional Catholic Teaching Following Vatican Announcement

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MyCatholicWill

Consistent with the Church's teaching affirmed by Pope Francis in 2016, the MyCatholicWill platform continues to forbid the division or scattering of ashes.

- Thomas ThimonsWILMINGTON, DE, USA, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- MyCatholicWill was established in 2021 as the only Catholic online will form dedicated to providing Catholics and others with a straightforward online solution for drafting wills following Catholic teaching.Founded on the core value of adherence to Catholic teaching, MyCatholicWill emphasizes the Church's preference for burial over cremation. Acknowledging that, in cases where cremation is chosen, it must be approached "with firm faith and hope in the final resurrection of the body," the platform explicitly forbids the division or scattering of ashes.Following a recent communication from the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith concerning the preservation of the ashes of the deceased post-cremation, Thomas Thimons, CEO of MyCatholicWill, assures users that the language within the will forms remains unaltered, aligning with the enduring Christian belief in the final resurrection of the body.Thimons emphasized the significance of the Apostles' Creed, highlighting that it reaches its culmination with the declaration of the resurrection of the dead on the last day and the promise of eternal life. The Catechism of the Catholic Church explains that the Resurrection of the Body signifies not only the immortality of the soul but also the revival of the "mortal body" (CCC 990)."The traditional practice of burial aligns with our belief in the resurrection of the body on the last day," remarked Thimons. He urged reflection on whether the belief in bodily resurrection has remained constant or decreased since the allowance of cremation as an exception.It should be noted, that Pope Francis, as recently as 2016, approved a statement from the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith reaffirming the perennial teaching of the Church. The statement emphasized that "the conservation of the ashes of the departed in a domestic residence is not permitted [except in grave and exceptional circumstances] ... [and that] the ashes may not be divided among various family members" (Instruction Ad resurgendum cum Christo. No. 6 ).About MyCatholicWillFounded in 2021, MyCatholicWill is the leading online platform dedicated to providing a simple and comprehensive solution for creating wills from a Catholic perspective. In partnership with Catholic parishes and organizations nationwide, MyCatholicWill has raised over $80 million in bequest indications, contributing to the support of various Catholic organizations.

Thomas Thimons

MyCatholicWill

+1 888-644-8400

...