Supercom Ltd. (NASDAQ: SPCB) Strengthening The Global Public Safety Sector Through Proprietary Electronic Monitoring Technology

SuperCom, a leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, is offering advanced electronic monitoring solutions to address the growing cases of domestic violence worldwide

Considering just the United States, domestic violence is now believed to affect 3 out of 10 women and 1 in 10 men With its PureProtect electronic monitoring technology, SuperCom is offering law enforcement near real-time information and many lines of communication, allowing for superior victim protection with the enforcement of court restrictions

SuperCom (NASDAQ: SPCB) , a global leading provider of traditional and digital identity solutions, offering advanced safety, identification, and security products and solutions to governments, is using advanced technology to reduce and prevent crime, specifically domestic violence. Through its propriety electronic monitoring (“EM”) platform, the company offers advanced EM solutions and services that have repeatedly been shown to protect domestic violence victims in multiple countries.

This comes in the wake of growing cases of domestic violence, a situation which is now encouraging governments to explore monitoring technology as a way to mitigate these cases. In England and Wales alone, a crime survey revealed that an estimated 2.1 million people aged 16 years and over experienced...

