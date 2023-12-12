Biomednewsbreaks Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ: SCNI) Reports On Preclinical Results From Psoriatic Human Skin Trial

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Scinai Immunotherapeutics

(NASDAQ: SCNI) , a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing innovative inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products, has announced successful preclinical trial results of its innovative anti–IL–17 VHH antibody (“NanoAb”). The trial evaluated Scinai's NanoAbs as a local treatment for the large and underserved population of mild to moderate plaque psoriasis. The study was conducted by Genoskin, a French biotechnology company. According to the announcement, Genoskin's human skin models were induced for expression of plaque psoriasis symptoms, thereby enabling ex–vivo examination of the therapeutic effects of drugs targeting underlying mechanisms in the pathogenesis of plaque psoriasis, specifically the IL-17 family of pro-inflammatory cytokines. The results exhibited the potential for Scinai's anti-IL-17 NanoAbs to improve psoriatic skin lesions. The company noted that the results confirm and build upon

previous studies and reports.“These positive results mark a significant step forward in the development of a novel treatment for the undertreated segment of mild and moderate plaque psoriatic patients,” said Scinai Immunotherapeutics chief scientist Dr.

Tamar Ben-Yedidia

in the press release.“To date, most of the innovation related to treatment of autoimmune diseases focused on drugs aimed at the more severe cases of these diseases, leaving milder cases with generic topical drugs and phototherapy treatments. The mild psoriatic patients account for more than 50% of the plaque psoriatic patients, and while undertreated they are prone to disease deterioration and worsening of symptoms, mainly painful skin lesions. Scinai's vision is to become the 'Botox-like solution,' providing a highly efficacious, specific and safe biologic for local treatment of plaque psoriasis lesions.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Scinai Immunotherapeutics Ltd.



Scinai Immunotherapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company with two complementary business units: one focused on in-house development of inflammation and immunology (“I&I”) biological products beginning with an innovative, derisked pipeline of nanosized VHH antibodies (NanoAbs) targeting diseases with large unmet medical needs, and the other a boutique CDMO (“CDMO”) providing services to help biotech companies efficiently bring their products to market by leveraging Scinai's drug development and GMP and non-GMP manufacturing capabilities for preclinical and clinical studies. For more information, visit the company's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SCNI are available in the company's newsroom at



About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed)and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN