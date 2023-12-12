Techmediabreaks Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ: SYTA) CEO Shares Year-End Message

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA, SYTAW) , a global vendor of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (“PoC”) devices and cellular signal booster systems, has released a year-end message from CEO Marc Seelenfreund. In the message, which addresses the Siyata Mobile family, Seelenfreund notes that 2023 has been a difficult year, with“unforgiving” capital markets; he also called 2023 a“critical and pivotal year for Siyata” as the company was able to complete foundational tasks essential to delivering impactful results in 2024. Stating that Siyata is quickly becoming a global leader in the ever-growing Push-to-Talk Over Cellular industry with next-generation cellular technology, Seelenfreund observed that the company manufactures the only Mission Critical Push-to-Talk (“MCPTT”) cellular radio device currently offered by leading North American cellular carriers and many top international carriers. Seelenfreund commented that the company has secured some of the world's largest cellular carriers and that FY 2024 offers growth opportunities for the company.“Our number one goal in 2024 is to ramp up sales and reach profitability, which we are confident can be achieved,” said Siyata Mobile CEO Marc Seelenfreund in the year-end message.“Based on our projected sales and carrier incentives, we are forecasting large-scale opportunities in different verticals including first responders, education, health care, security, utilities, hospitality and more. The company's solutions address a multibillion-dollar market, and ⁠we have an exciting roadmap ahead of us including the addition of 5G devices to ensure that we stay ahead of the market to maximize shareholder value. Thank you for supporting our pursuit of providing the most advanced and affordable solutions to mission critical service providers, as we look forward to a breakout year in 2024.”

To view the full message, visit





About Siyata Mobile Inc.

Siyata Mobile is a business-to-business (“B2B”) global developer and vendor of next-generation, Push-to-Talk (“PTT”) over cellular (“POC”) handsets and accessories. The company's portfolio of rugged PTT handsets and accessories enables first responders and enterprise workers to instantly communicate over a nationwide cellular network of choice, to increase situational awareness and save lives. Police, fire and ambulance organizations as well as schools, utilities, security companies, hospitals, waste-management companies, resorts and many other organizations use Siyata PTT handsets and accessories today. In support of the company's Push-to-Talk handsets and accessories, Siyata also offers enterprise-grade, in-vehicle solutions and cellular booster systems enabling its customers to communicate effectively when they are in their vehicles, and even in areas where the cellular signal is weak. Siyata sells its portfolio through leading North American cellular carriers, and through international cellular carriers and distributors. For more information about the company, visit



or

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SYTA are available in the company's newsroom at



About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN